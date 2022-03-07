LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 300,000 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MPLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Shares of MultiPlan stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 185,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.20. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 9.13%.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

