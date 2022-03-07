Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,613,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $15.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

About Lexington Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.