Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,361 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lennar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock opened at $89.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average is $102.01. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Lennar Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.