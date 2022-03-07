LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of LC opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 2.11. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $113,839.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,842 shares of company stock worth $719,453. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

