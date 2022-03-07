Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Leafbuyer Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,027. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

