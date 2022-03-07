Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.06

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 1983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $516.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $375.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lands’ End by 100.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lands’ End by 180.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Lands’ End by 119,633.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

