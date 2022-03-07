Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0604 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $562,356.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars.

