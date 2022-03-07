Lambda (LAMB) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $678,010.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00103501 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,529,077,180 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

