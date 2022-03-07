Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,762,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,386,000 after purchasing an additional 899,505 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,322,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,054,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,235,000 after buying an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,189,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 655,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,344,000 after purchasing an additional 159,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $107.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $89.51 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.71%.

About Lamar Advertising (Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.