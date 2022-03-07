Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $497.26 and last traded at $498.37, with a volume of 61783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $525.78.

Specifically, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $620.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.