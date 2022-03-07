Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,539,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $36.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $489.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $488.71 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $620.83 and its 200 day moving average is $615.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

