L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $166.52 million, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.95. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,663,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

