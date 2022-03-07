Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,848 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRYS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at $1,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at $1,739,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 271.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 44.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $57.35 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

