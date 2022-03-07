Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.43. Kroger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.850 EPS.

KR traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. 21,597,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.61.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

