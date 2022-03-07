Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,132,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,667,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $276.06 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $247.33 and a twelve month high of $327.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.20.

