Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,771 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 788,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $95.76.

