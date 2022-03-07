Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 99,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,226,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $208.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.54 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $181.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

