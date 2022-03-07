Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,911 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $48.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

