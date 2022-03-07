Klimatas (KTS) 1-Day Volume Tops $19.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $4,646.03 and approximately $19.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

