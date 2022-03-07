Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on K. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.33.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

K opened at C$6.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,503 shares of company stock valued at $419,560.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.