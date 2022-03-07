Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.10. 15,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KINS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

