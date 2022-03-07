Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 514,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 325,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.