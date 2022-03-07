Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KXSCF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.38.

OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $111.61 on Thursday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $180.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.13.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

