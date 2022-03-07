Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KIM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

KIM opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

