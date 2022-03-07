Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.67. 2,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $468.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.61%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $75,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

