Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Has $36.46 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 25.0% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $10.24 on Monday, reaching $423.71. 915,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,192,121. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.83 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

