Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 3,874 iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 420,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 84,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,821,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 163,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

BATS:SMMD traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.11. 23,028 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.