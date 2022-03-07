Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.39. 18,874,551 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48.

