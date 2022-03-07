Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,276,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,670,102. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

