K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in February

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

OTCMKTS KBRLF traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $26.95. 160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBRLF. Raymond James cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

