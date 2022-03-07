Just Group (LON:JUST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $71.00

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.95), with a volume of 373540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.70 ($1.03).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 106 ($1.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.64. The firm has a market cap of £756.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

