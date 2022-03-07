JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.0201

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $11.90 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,400 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

