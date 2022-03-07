Jet2 (LON:JET2) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $912.40

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 912.40 ($12.24) and last traded at GBX 914.20 ($12.27), with a volume of 193469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,047.50 ($14.05).

JET2 has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.14) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($21.20) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($21.20) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,257.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,202.32.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

