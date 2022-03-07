Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $350.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PH. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $358.94.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $283.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.47. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $279.12 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.