Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hillman Solutions Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

HLMN stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,967,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,520,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

