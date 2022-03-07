Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.93.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $154.42 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,778,000 after purchasing an additional 191,603 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

