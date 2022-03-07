Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.92 Million

Analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $214.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $214.95 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full-year sales of $729.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $729.70 million to $729.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $867.03 million, with estimates ranging from $858.36 million to $875.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Janus International Group.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 83,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus International Group by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Janus International Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 747,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.71. 443,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Janus International Group has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $15.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

Janus International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus International Group (JBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.