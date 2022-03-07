Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $72.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $74.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.36.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

