Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Lansing Management LP boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 148,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,898,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana stock opened at $103.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $102.19 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.66 and its 200 day moving average is $248.62.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.86.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

