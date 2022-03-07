Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 14,988 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,988 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.01 and a 200-day moving average of $214.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $148.79 and a 52-week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

