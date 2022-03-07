Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,143 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,139,000 after purchasing an additional 779,939 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 90.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,681,000 after buying an additional 595,360 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth about $8,814,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,088,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,361,000 after buying an additional 150,623 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 228,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 100,427 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,417 shares of company stock worth $7,172,221 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.13. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About Assured Guaranty (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.