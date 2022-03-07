Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 49,643 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

PENN opened at $46.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.