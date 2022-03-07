Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $48.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

JHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. 16,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,754. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.06. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

