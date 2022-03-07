Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $4.32 Million in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 410,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Largo Resources by 15.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,100,000 after purchasing an additional 449,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $6,021,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $3,054,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the third quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the third quarter worth $1,044,000.

Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $11.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Largo Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $754.90 million and a P/E ratio of 25.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Largo Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

