Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 407,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGA. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,301,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEGA opened at $9.72 on Monday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

