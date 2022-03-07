Jane Street Group LLC Invests $3.80 Million in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 163,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,764,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 4,454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 178,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000.

Shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

