James P. Oneill Sells 6,237 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,374,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 262,163 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,683,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

