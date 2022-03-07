Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.78.

J traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.96. The company had a trading volume of 593,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.83. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

