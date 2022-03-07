Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,792 shares during the quarter. Jackson Financial accounts for approximately 2.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $88,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $76,744,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,115,000. Attestor Ltd acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,316,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,839,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $37.24. 6,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,257. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33. Jackson Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.