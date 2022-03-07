Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Jack in the Box has raised its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

JACK opened at $80.26 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average is $93.74.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,821,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

